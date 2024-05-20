A hardworking Ghanaian woman who sells ice-kenkey got emotional after being surprised with a fridge

In the video making rounds online, the lady who was not expecting the surprise expressed her profound gratitude to the people responsible for her gift

Netizens who thronged the comment section were deeply touched and thanked the brains behind the gift for extending their benevolence to her

A Ghanaian woman who sells ice-kenkey could not conceal her joy after being gifted a refrigerator.

The woman, who had been managing her business for years without a refrigerator, was extremely overwhelmed when some donors visited her home to gift her the fridge.

Expressing her profound gratitude to the brains behind the donation, the Ghanaian lady indicated that the lack of a fridge, which is an essential tool in her business, was really affecting her.

She disclosed that she was saving to buy one at the end of the year, but given the current situation, she is likely to use the money for something else.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the benevolence of the donors. They took to the comment section to praise them.

@Blaq Prins wrote:

"If we continue do this things to help each other'aa we won't care about any NPP and NDC Government biaa."

@Nana Yaw Fada wrote:

"God bless you and your crew."

@Afia Odo wrote:

"Bro God bless you ."

@Abigail Annor wrote:

"Was using same brand when I was in Ghana,is very good, Roch. Is still working."

@Keziah wrote:

"Another day to cry with strangers Good work Bros."

@Mrs Agyapong wrote:

"Why am i crying,awww God u and ur crew."

Elderly woman who sells groundnut by the roadside weeps as man gives her bulk of money in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a touching story of a groundnut seller who received a cash gift from a young man she earlier met had moved people emotionally.

The old woman had earlier met the man who gave her a flower and was happy to see him again, not knowing there was more in store.

She thanked him for the flowers, indicating that she would keep them at home and forever remember them.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

