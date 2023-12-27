Wendy Shay has joined a tall list of celebrities who have, so far, graced Afua's sing-a-thon attempt with their presence

The Afropop singer and songwriter was spotted at the venue greeting Afua with kisses and interacting with fans

She granted an interview on-site, sharing her thoughts about Afua's efforts and her resilience

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, Wendy Shay has been spotted at the Akwaaba Village, lending her support to Affua Asantewaa Aduonum as she attempts to set a new Guinness world record.

Afua has been singing since December 24, 2023, as she hopes to break the current 105-hour record held by an Indian.

Wendy Shay's appearance reinvigorated the weary but resilient Afua whose attempt has made her the centre of attraction in Ghana this Yuletide.

Wendy Shay lauds Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Photo source: Twitter/WendyShay, Twitter/Efiadahemaa

Source: Twitter

Wendy Shay acknowledges Afua as a role model

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Wendy Shay arrived at the Akwaaba Village venue where Afua's attempt is being staged.

Afua was on the verge of clocking in three days into her attempt when Wendy Shay graced the ongoing event with her presence.

The musician tapped Afua's hands through the glass and blew her a kiss. According to Wendy Shay, who granted an interview on-site, Afua's Guinness World Record attempt is a remarkable feat, especially for women in the entertainment industry.

"It's not easy, I wish I could help her," Wendy Shay confessed as she hailed Afua Asantewaa and wished her well.

Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene lend their support to Afua Asantewaa

The two Ghanaian artistes graced Afua's Guinness World Record event in Accra with their presence, energising her to keep going.

Source: YEN.com.gh