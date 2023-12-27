Shatta Wale Prays For Afua Asantewaa, Kisses Her Hands At Her Ongoing GWR Sing-A-Thon In Video
- Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale melted many hearts with his presence at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she tries to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing hours
- The musician prayed for her and shared some encouraging words with her while holding her hands in a video which has since gone viral and touched many hearts
- Many people applauded him for supporting the talented young lady who is passionate about putting Ghanaian songs on the map by breaking a GWR
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was one of the many public figures who showed up to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual.
Shatta Wale supports Afua Asantewaa Aduonum
As part of supporting her, Shatta Wale entered the booth in which Afua Asantewaa was singing, held her hand and prayed for her.
He also shared some words of encouragement with the passionate young lady as she embarked on a four-day challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours.
The On God crooner was seen kissing her hand and hugging her before leaving the premises, as his presence was met with loud cheers from the crowd who were there to support her.
Video of Shatta Wale praying for Afua Asantewaa and giving her words of encouragement at her ongoing GWR sing-a-thon at Akwaaba Village.
Ghanaians react to video of Shatta Wale meeting Afua Assntewaa Aduonum
Many people were surprised that Shatta Wale knew how to pray as they called him names like pastor, and prayer warrior, among others. Other people were moved by his gesture in the video.
Fella Makafui's biggest fan could not control her tears after meeting her at Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing-a-thon
ama_boat21 said:
Tell me why I was tearing up
mumz_kid said:
Pastor Shatta
universalskill4 said:
Wawu @shattawalenima suddenly turned into a prayer warrior Ghana diierrr
kateansomaa15 said:
The most beautiful video ever
vydarl said:
In all things believe in prayers
afrikan_rhino1 said:
This is what the media won’t show!! But let him stand up for himself after he’s disrespected by same media and it’ll be everywhere!! U can’t stop a man who has God’s favor!! Paah paah paah paah!! SM TO THE EWIASE!!! @shattawalenima
official_getsikarh said:
Shatta has a pure kind heart ❤️❤️
thatshortphotooo_ said:
❤️❤️❤️ this guy's full of Love, though I'm not a fan but nokr3 de3 3y3 baako p3
tashacheekz said:
My love for you @shattawalenima is endless!!!! Soooo selfless!!!!! Absolutely beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️
Fella Makafui meets her biggest fan, she cries heavily after meeting her, video
YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated actress Fella Makafui met one of her staunch fans at Akwaaba Village where Afua Asantewaa was holding her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual.
The die-hard fan was moved to tears such that Fella Makafui hugged her and danced with her to put a smile on her face.
Many people spoke about how the video melted their hearts, while others said they would do the same when they meet their favourite celebrity.
