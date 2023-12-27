Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale melted many hearts with his presence at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she tries to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing hours

The musician prayed for her and shared some encouraging words with her while holding her hands in a video which has since gone viral and touched many hearts

Many people applauded him for supporting the talented young lady who is passionate about putting Ghanaian songs on the map by breaking a GWR

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was one of the many public figures who showed up to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual.

Shatta Wale supports Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

As part of supporting her, Shatta Wale entered the booth in which Afua Asantewaa was singing, held her hand and prayed for her.

He also shared some words of encouragement with the passionate young lady as she embarked on a four-day challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours.

The On God crooner was seen kissing her hand and hugging her before leaving the premises, as his presence was met with loud cheers from the crowd who were there to support her.

Video of Shatta Wale praying for Afua Asantewaa and giving her words of encouragement at her ongoing GWR sing-a-thon at Akwaaba Village.

Ghanaians react to video of Shatta Wale meeting Afua Assntewaa Aduonum

Many people were surprised that Shatta Wale knew how to pray as they called him names like pastor, and prayer warrior, among others. Other people were moved by his gesture in the video.

ama_boat21 said:

Tell me why I was tearing up

mumz_kid said:

Pastor Shatta

universalskill4 said:

Wawu @shattawalenima suddenly turned into a prayer warrior Ghana diierrr

kateansomaa15 said:

The most beautiful video ever

vydarl said:

In all things believe in prayers

afrikan_rhino1 said:

This is what the media won’t show!! But let him stand up for himself after he’s disrespected by same media and it’ll be everywhere!! U can’t stop a man who has God’s favor!! Paah paah paah paah!! SM TO THE EWIASE!!! @shattawalenima

official_getsikarh said:

Shatta has a pure kind heart ❤️❤️

thatshortphotooo_ said:

❤️❤️❤️ this guy's full of Love, though I'm not a fan but nokr3 de3 3y3 baako p3

tashacheekz said:

My love for you @shattawalenima is endless!!!! Soooo selfless!!!!! Absolutely beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️

