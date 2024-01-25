A young man bought a brand new Tesla for $45k, and his mother was not too pleased with how expensive the vehicle was

She was surprised after her son mentioned the price of the vehicle and humorously asked him if he was going crazy

The woman admitted that the vehicle was very beautiful but felt it was too pricey for a man her son's age to purchase

A Ghanaian man surprised his mother with a brand new Tesla, but not in a good way. The mother was shocked to learn that her son had spent $45,000, which is around GH¢500,000, on the electric vehicle, which she considered too expensive and extravagant.

He expected her to be proud and happy for him, but instead, she was stunned and dismayed by the price of the vehicle.

"Are you crazy?" she asked him after he told her the price of the Tesla. His siblings, who stood by, burst into laughter after seeing their mother's reaction. However, she seemed proud despite her reaction and admitted the car was sleek and beautiful. She argued that spending so much on a car was too extravagant for a young man his age. Ghanaians reacted to the video, expressing admiration for the mother's reaction.

Ghanaian mum and son get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PIESIE PAPABI wrote:

Our Ghanaian mothers never disappoint

Jxtcallme MaPo commented:

Eiii our Ghanaian mummy’s I have never tell my mother the real price of anything I will buy and the room I have rented

Tilly baby wrote:

my mum just insulted me for buying knee braces for 350gh

obh.ey reacted:

Then Tesla is kinda cheap over there…cos the estimated shipping fee alone will raise this to $70,000 no cap

ibrahimkhadabrah wrote:

Good advice from mommy

Kyekyeku buys first car

In another story, actor Kyekyeku purchased his first car in 2023, and he has described the year as a remarkable one for him.

The YEN Entertainment Awards reigning Comedian of the Year lamented about the high import duties he paid at the port.

In the interview, Kyekyeku also talked about the upcoming premiere of his first self-produced movie.

