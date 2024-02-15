Ghanaian professional dancer Champion Rolie presented a new phone to a woman to mark Valentine’s Day

During a trip to execute the kind deed, he disclosed that his fans on Snapchat funded the phone gift

The clip in which the grateful woman displayed excitement as she thanked him thrilled hearts

Champion Rolie, a Ghanaian professional dancer of DWP Academy fame, put a smile on the face of a woman who sells roasted corn by the roadside to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

While en route to present a new phone to the woman who is an avid viewer of his dance videos on social media, Champion Rolie disclosed that his followers on Snapchat financed the gift.

Champion Rolie leaves woman gushing over new phone gift to mark Val's Day. Photo credit: championrolie.

Source: Instagram

The popular entertainer indicated that the woman requested the phone during their first encounter.

“She complained about her old phone, and I promised to get her a new one. My fans on Snap contributed to get her one,” he said.

Champion Rolie and the woman shared a beautiful moment before surprising her with the phone gift. The woman was overjoyed as she thanked him for the thoughtful gesture.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video of Champion Rolie on Instagram

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Dziedzorm_hun commented:

God bless you and your hard work.

Magdalenedarwar posted:

May God bless the biggest, Champion.

Nuella_ema_52 said:

Awwwn. Her joy got me.

Obaayaaphina reacted:

Awwwww, so cute ❤️❤️ the street love is deep God bless u more and more.

Haryomiposirebecca said:

Wow, may God bless ur pocket; the woman is so happy.

Iamdspark commented:

God bless you, champ.

Kosama_pina posted:

This is so beautiful; God bless you, hny.❤.

Sa_ndracuti said:

God bless you for the love you showed her.

Abyna_ezy said:

God bless you.

Barrony shared:

Awwww, may Allah grant you all your wishes .

Afiabimpomaah commented:

God bless you, champ.

Francisobeng67 reacted:

Thank u. God bless u and a long life.

Kweku_safety indicated:

You Will Always Be A Champion b Bro.

Mascot_ophixial commented:

Blessings, ma guy @championrolie ❤️.

Paswed_out said:

God bless you, Rollie ❤.

Source: YEN.com.gh