Abdul Inusah, son of former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Inusah Fuseini, has been imprisoned for two years by a US court for his role in a romance fraud

The court also imposed a three-year supervised release and ordered Abdul to pay restitution of $128,000 (GH¢1,444,700.16)

He was sentenced following three days of trial in court, where a federal jury determined that he was guilty

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Abdul Inusah, son of former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Inusah Fuseini, has been sentenced to two years in prison by a US court for his role in a romance fraud scheme.

The 32-year-old son of the former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central will be monitored for three years after his release. Abdul was also ordered to pay restitution of $128,000 (GH¢1,444,700.16).

Former minister Inusah Fuseini's son jailed 2 years by US court for role in romance fraud. Photo credit: Abdul Inusah (LinkedIn)/Inusah Fuseini (Facebook).

Source: UGC

US Government shares details

Per the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Abdul was involved in a Huntington-based conspiracy that used fake online personas to deceive people in various states.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After three days of trial, a federal jury established that Abdul was a conspiracy member that used false personas to seek victims via email, text messaging, online dating services, and social media platforms.

From January 2018 through December 2019, scheme members attempted to persuade victims that they were in a romantic, friendship, or business relationship with numerous false personas. Victims were enticed to pay money for various fictitious and fraudulent reasons to benefit the fictitious personas.

One false persona, "Miarama," was utilised to trick an Alabama resident into wire transfers and cashier's checks totalling $106,000. The funds included $48,000 for back taxes on a nonexistent gold inheritance in Ghana and $21,000 paid to Bitsav Supply LLC, a shell firm put up by Inusah.

US federal jury finds Abdul guilty

On August 12, 2022, a federal jury found Inusah guilty of receiving stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud.

The announcement was made by US Attorney Thompson, who praised the investigative efforts of the US team. United States District Judge Robert Chambers imposed the sentence.

Ghanaian man jailed wrongfully released

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that after 33 years in jail, a Ghanaian man named Tetteh has been released after a killer falsely named him and one other person as his accomplices in a murder case.

The killer, Tengey, accused Tetteh of being his accomplice while people beat him (Tengey) to name his accomplice before he was spared.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh