A Nigerian woman identified as Adaeze Ozoha has flaunted her two sons while recounting her ordeal

Adaeze said she didn't give birth to her sons as fast as people expected and this made them call her barren

However, the proud mother subsequently had two boys and she danced with them in a video to clap back at her trolls

A mother of two, Adaeze Ozoha, has thrown shades at people who mocked her and called her barren.

Adaeze got married in 2018 but her husband said he wasn't ready yet to have a child until they both move abroad.

Nigerian woman shows off cute sons Photo Credit: Adaeze Ozoha

She stayed in Nigeria, praying and waiting for her papers to be ready so she can move overseas to meet her husband.

While waiting in Nigeria, rumours began to spread, as people called her barren, not knowing that it was a decision she took with her husband.

Fortunately, her visa was ready and she travelled abroad to meet her husband. She got pregnant and now has two sons.

In a sweet video, she danced with her boys and recounted her story.

In her words:

"I got married 2018, hubby said he doesn't want to have babies yet that I should wait till he do my papers to join him. Hubby left after our marriage in 2018, I was alone in Nigeria praying for him.

"Rumours started flying everywhere that I am barren, I don't have a child and that my husband has used my womb and abandoned me in Nigeria.

"They mock me, laugh at me and say all sorts but the don't know my plan was to join hubby before starting a family. January 2019, I traveled abroad, took in that same January, gave birth to my first child Oct 24th 2019. April 2022, I gave birth to my second soon all born here abroad.

"God is faithful. God proved himself. Two healthy cute boys after being laughed at. May God locate every woman seeking for this blessing. Amen."

TikTok users react to heartwarming video

@cakesbymarah said:

"Congratulations mama, people feel is everyone that doesn’t have plan. May Gods protection and guidance always be with you and yours."

@happyamuzu3 stated:

"Society will surely see something to say weather good or bad. Thanks for your focus."

@user6909663497445 added:

"My son birthday mate. 24, October, 2019 very smart kids."

@blessedqueenet added:

"Congrat sis."

Watch the video below:

