Rapper Reggie Zippy delighted hearts with beautiful photos celebrating Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 14

The UK-based Ghanaian musician posted three pictures in which he posed with his White girlfriend

Fans engaged his post on Instagram, where many took to the comments to celebrate the couple

UK-based Ghanaian rapper Reggie Zippy, privately known as Reginald Ainooson, joined hundreds worldwide to profess love to mark Valentine’s Day.

On Wednesday, February 14, the rapper shared a sweet post celebrating his significant girlfriend to the delight of fans.

Reggie Zippy flaunts his White girlfriend to celebrate Valentine's Day. Photo credit: reggiezippy_official.

Reggie Zippy shared shots where they posed close to each other in two of the frames. He delivered three pictures on Instagram, where he grabbed his lover’s behind with intense affection in the second picture.

Rapper’s heartfelt message

The rapper, whose marriage with his ex-wife Edith Ward hit the rocks in 2023, accompanied the images with a wholesome message to celebrate the big day.

“Meet my beautiful valentine; she is the reason why I was happy yesterday, today and tomorrow. Babe, I am still getting used to your Bonnie and Clyde type of love,” he captioned the pictures.

The lovely pictures of the rapper and his girlfriend continue to receive engagement from fans online.

Valentine’s Day, also known as St Valentine’s Day, is celebrated worldwide on February 14 every year.

See the images below:

Fans celebrate Reggie Zippy and his lover

Many were happy for the rapper and his girlfriend. See some of the comments here.

Ganyobinaa1 posted:

Everyone deserves to be happy.

Desmaybruce commented:

She go bore rof eiiiii.

Kani_tawia reacted:

Beautiful akumaa.

Paaparudi said:

3y3 ma wo lol. Gyi w3 ni .

Drman_uel reacted:

Happy for you, bro. Congrats.

Official_ffgarrsr said:

I’m happy for you.

Rakedreamz commented:

Happy for you ❤.

Maame_yeboaah_1 said:

Happy Valentine to you and my sister-in-law.

Reggie Zippy shades critics shaming him after divorce

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian artiste of Reggie N Bollie fame, Reggie Zippy, indicated to his critics that he is unbothered by their harsh remarks about his marriage breakdown with his wife.

The X-Factor musician said the chaos and noise surrounding his collapsed 15-year marriage does not affect him. The UK-based Ghanaian singer and father said he’d mastered remaining calm during stormy moments.

“A man who can fall asleep at the VIP in a nightclub surrounded by deafening music, beautiful ladies and champagne, you should know I have mastered the art of creating my own PEACE and RELAXATION amid chaos and noise. MADA KORAA,” he posted on his socials.

