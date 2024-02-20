A video of a first-year student speaking on why she got dismissed from school has got people talking

The girl said she refused to date the headmaster and got dismissed from the school

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the account of the student

Reactions have trailed an account of a first-year student of Akyin Senior High School in the Ashanti Region who alleged that she had been dismissed from the school for refusing to date the headmaster.

Appearing on Oyerepa TV's popular mid-afternoon relationship show, the girl admitted that she did not meet the required cut-off point but was fortunate enough as the headmaster of the school agreed to take her in.

She said one day, the headmaster called her to his office only to say he wanted to have an affair with her.

"He promised to protect me and also help me pass my WASSCE if I agreed to his request

Confused over what action to take, the student informed her mother and a teacher about what the headmaster had told her.

"My mother told me not to go to his office again and warned me to be extra careful in my dealings with him.

The girl who sounded emotional at the point, said her undoing came when she took an exeat and was home when her chop box and other school items were sent to her with a message that she had been dismissed.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 22,000 likes and 500 comments.

Ghanaians react to the allegations made by the girl

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse opinions, with some raising concerns about the allegations made by the girl.

Emma Tyson commented:

Is government aware of this

VYBRATION stated:

General arts and u got this

kwadwo senior commented:

eiiiiiiii maame this your grade de33 the toma will be protocol

Hajiah mhommy stated:

Is never true ah who ever know this man won’t trust her ahhh

Reuben Seddor reported:

Some of these girls can make up stories just to incriminate you. Even about touching the beads she said two different things

