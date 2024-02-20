A video of a Ghanaian street beggar in the US has sparked reactions on social media

The man who wanted money to buy food said he came to the US to attend a conference and never returned

Many netizens who watched the video expressed sadness upon seeing the man in that state

A Ghanaian man in the US was left in disbelief after he chanced on his fellow countryman begging on the streets of New York.

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @akuaghana12 showed the touching moment the Ghanaian street beggar was interacting with his countryman who was seated in his car.

Looking unkempt, the Ghanaian street beggar who spoke Twi simply wanted money to buy food and was excited to be speaking with his countryman.

Narrating his ordeal, he said that he had been living in the US as an illegal migrant for 16 years and was now homeless in New York.

"I came for a conference and never returned. At first, I worked as a car washer in Virginia, but I stopped and moved to New York. Now I am homeless and I sleep at the train station.

He later gave a brief history of his background and begged the man for money so he wouldn't move to the next car for help.

The touching video, which highlights the struggles some Ghanaians face in their quest to seek greener pastures, had raked in over 34000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video of the street beggar

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were left emotional with some wondering if the man gave the street beggar money for food as he hoped.

Kenny Chesnny commented:

by now his family members are thinking their brother has traveled to abroad and he Don't mind them oo hmm

Akon son stated:

Alot of people out here with no papers and still living big.. maybe his family members fighting against him May God help him..this is sad

Chris Boatemaa indicated:

he said he is hungry and see questions let him go and eat first oga how much u wan give ham self

Bosty wrote:

I don’t know why you recording such situations. You could have just helped him without recording him

MASH DOBIA 1 wrote:

Its so sad to see our brothers suffering like this.

