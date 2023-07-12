A video of what a university student did after he met his lecturer in public has warmed hearts online

The student proposed to his lecturer in the full glare of the public and amidst cheers from his mates

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man for his gesture, while others said he is very bold

A university student has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him reportedly proposing to his lecturer went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the beautiful moment where the student was on his knees presenting the pretty lecturer who was seated with flowers.

Student gives flowers to his lecturer Photo credit:@skidx_4real/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lecturer, who never anticipated such a move, placed her head in her hands in clear astonishment at what the student had done.

Despite acting shy initially, the lecturer joyfully received the flowers amidst cheers from other students who had gathered there to witness the rare but beautiful spectacle.

The video, which was captioned "All eyes on me as I proposed to my lecturer today in school", had gathered over 5000 likes and 59 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Peeps express delight over the beautiful moment

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video praised the young man for his courage

ABBOBY commented:

first class graduate is assured

alexagyei11 stated:

soo lovely, both are full with natural love

use @oriade_kindlove re ated:

oga u done win ooo

bossbrown replied:

You propose to your lecturer hmm baba you no fit fail again, wise decision.

