Erica Afrifa, a Ghanaian woman, admitted to cheating on her boyfriend despite loving him deeply

Feeling betrayed by her boyfriend's infidelity, she deliberately cheated to make him understand her pain

According to her, they eventually reconciled with him and maintained their relationship despite the challenges

A Ghanaian lady has shared her reason why she cheated on her boyfriend even though she never planned to do so at the start of the relationship.

Erica Afrifa said she loves her man so much that she accepted to date him even when she was not ready for a relationship.

“I love him so much. It was love at first sight for me. I was not ready to be in a relationship when I met my boyfriend. But I love him so much I could not let him go.”

Erica said after her boyfriend caught her cheating, she apologised, and they are still together

Ghanaian lady shares why she cheated on her boyfriend

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Erica said she deliberately cheated on her man. According to her, she felt betrayed when she learnt of his affairs, and this was to punish him for all the affairs he was having with other women at the time.

“I had visited and seen different ladies in his house, even at midnight. So I needed him to feel how I felt anytime I caught him cheating.”

Erica narrated that she cheated with a mutual friend to serve as a punishment for cheating on her.

“He caught me in bed with a friend. He was hurt, but he forgave me. I apologized for my actions, and he forgave me. We did not break up and are still together. He is a good man, and I would have lost him.”

Erica said he boyfriend had travelled abroad about a year ago. They have, however, promised each other to remain faithful to each other.

