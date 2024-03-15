Archbishop Duncan-Williams recently spoke about the difficulties he faced balancing his life as a pastor and a father

Archibishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has opened up on some challenges he faced while bringing up his children alongside his pastoral duties.

In a candid sermon to his congregation on Sunday, March 10, the founder of Action Chapel International revealed that he has not always been a great father to his children.

According to him, his frequent travels and relentless work schedule during the early days of his ministry created a vacuum between himself and his children.

Despite his unwavering commitment to providing for their basic needs, he acknowledged that his physical absence had an emotional toll on his relationship with them.

"As I have grown and matured now, I check out on a lot of things, and I realised certain errors I made. When I was growing up, I got married at 23. I didn't understand a lot of things. Ministry was tough in those days, so my life was always on the road, I was always gone," he confessed..

Recounting those challenging times, he described how his ministry work often kept him away from home for extended periods, sometimes six to eight weeks as he travelled to North and South America and Asia. This arduous schedule was driven by the necessity to provide for his family, as the church could not fully support them financially.

"At the time, I could go for six weeks and sometimes eight weeks to North and South America and Asia travelling for days to make ends meet and be able to take care of the family because the church could not take care of me," he explained.

Despite consistently providing their material needs, Duncan-Williams admitted to a lack of emotional connection with his children during those formative years.

"I provided the school fees, and I ensured they had everything they needed, but I was never there," he lamented.

He further acknowledged that while he lived for his children, he did not understand the profound impact his absence had on their emotional well-being.

"It is not just providing; you need emotional connection, and it wasn't there. So, they had to raise them they got to learn to be survivors and create some things to fill the void, but nobody can fill that void, and nothing can fill it except the love of a father," he said.

