The Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), formerly Lighthouse Chapel International, has confirmed the death of Dr David Heward-Mills, a son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

The first son of the Founder and Presiding Bishop of UD-OLGC died in the United States of America on Friday, April 15.

Dr David Heward-Mills passed at the age of 31 after a short illness, the church announced on Saturday in a circular issued to members, according to Citinewsroom.com.

Photos of Dr David Heward-Mills and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills. Source: The Presidency of the Republic of Ghana/Charisma TV (Facebook)

Source: UGC

A church deeply broken

''It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.

''We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.''

''Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,'' the church said.

Until his demise, Dr David worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the US for almost two years.

He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

