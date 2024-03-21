A man and his mum are trending on social media over a video in which he refused to eat her food

The woman who had spent so many hours in the kitchen preparing her son's favourite meal, could not believe it when her son told her he had already eaten

The video has sparked conversation on TikTok, with some netizens sharing similar experiences

A Ghanaian man and his mother have set social media roaring with laughter after he shared a video of himself refusing to eat his mum's homemade meal.

The woman had spent so many hours in the kitchen making her son's favorite food, Ampesi and Kontomire stew, only to find out that he had already eaten and would not be eating the food.

GH mum perplexed after son refused to eat her food (Credit: @Mighty)

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by @Mighty, the young man explained that he was too hungry and couldn't wait till the food was ready, hence, his decision to get the meal.

His mum, however, insisted he must eat the food.

"Didn't you see me cooking when you stepped out to buy your food?," his mum, who was visibly perplexed asked.

"Grab a bowl and come for yours. You must eat the food even if it means your stomach must split into two," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of GH man refusing to eat mum's food

The video has generated various reactions from netizens, with some sharing similar experiences.

It has so far reached over 67, 200 people with 2,707 comments.

@Bryan Ntiamoah wrote:

"My mom will go to the market for supper around 4pm and finish around 8pm but if you’re refuse to eat, you are in trouble."

@Kaakyire AmaAdepa wrote:

"Our mothers went to the same school. Cse aboataa."

@Yaa Diamond wrote:

"By force Mighty will eat the food. Mummy can’t suffer and cook for nothing."

GH mum fumes over career day and other extracurricular activities

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh published a story about a Ghanaian woman who got upset about expenses associated with the extracurricular activities of school kids.

In a video, she appealed to school authorities to cut down on such activities since they are financially draining.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video also agreed with the young mother on her concerns.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh