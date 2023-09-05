A video of a Ghanaian mum lamenting over the introduction of numerous extra curricula activities for basic schools has gone viral

The mother appealed to school heads and teachers to cut down on the activities because paents are being affected financially

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video also agreed with the young mother on her concerns

A young Ghanaian mother has appealed to teachers and heads of basic schools to re-evalute certain extra curricular activities.

Taken to TikTok to voice her concerns, the young lady @amagh10 explained that activites such as career day, Africanwear day, fashion day and clean up exercise day among others are now affecting parents negatively.

She opined that in the midst of Ghana's curent economic situation, activities such as these for students only worsens the financial burden on parents as it cost alot of money.

"Please do somethig about these activites for us becuase, the kids cry if you decded not to get them what they want on that day"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 9000 likes and 700 comments.

Other parents also shares their views

Some Ghanaian parents who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with the lady over the issue.

ameenahmadees revealed:

Fruit day my daughter said fruit dayyyyy the funny thing is they said i should buy strawberry and grapes

NanaBa Sark indicated:

Is the new curriculum for only private schools cos Syto don’t do that

Josephine Ampah815 replied:

sister that's how the new curriculum works wai, the stuff can't do anything about it,I think u should visit the GES to express ur thought wai.

Ama Serwah Akoto Gya revealed:

February no, my daughter's (she was 1 year 7 months then) school said Val's day na every child should bring a chocolate. I didn't buy anything

abenaqueenskid1 idictaed:

sekof dis new curriculum thing so l told my mom l want to register for bece dis year n she went to register me am now a graduate.no more glitters

Fafa_Chisckah revealed:

At this point I have a lot of things to say because eiii is serious

