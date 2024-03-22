A Ghanaian lady has recounted how her instincts led her to discover her boyfriend was cheating on her

In a video, she disclosed that she had dated this guy for over a year only to find out one day that he had been cheating on her

Seeking answers, her boyfriend told her that the other lady had an ectopic pregnancy and he was being pressurized by her family to marry her

A Ghanaian lady has shared a heartbreaking story of how her relationship of over a year ended abruptly.

According to her, the guy she referred to in a TikTok video shared by @Ms Arthur as Kwame was secretly seeing another woman behind her back. It took her instincts to expose him.

GH lady shares her heartbreak story (Credit: @Ms Arthur)

Source: TikTok

Narrating the incident which left her traumatised for weeks, she noted that it began one Friday evening after she had closed from work.

"We had a routine. He used to pick me up from work then we go to his house. But on this particular Friday he was unusually late."

"I waited for a very long time at work but he never showed up until later. When he finally arrived he told me that traffic had kept him late."

Ms Arthur said his story didn't add up, but she decided to let go, after all, he had finally arrived. Kwame took her to his house where they spent the night.

According to her, she felt a sharp urge to search the house the next morning after Kwame stepped up to purchase prepaid and she obliged after little hesitation.

It was a three-bedroom apartment and she searched all the rooms in the house, including their bedroom, washrooms, etc., but the search proved futile as she discovered nothing.

Later, her instinct drove her to a wardrobe she had already searched and that was when she discovered some clothes a polybag. A nurse had been visiting the house unbeknownst to her.

She tried to seek answers but he didn't give her any until later when he told her the items belonged to his ex-girlfriend, a nurse.

In addition to this, he said the family of the other lady was mounting pressure on him to marry her because of an ectopic pregnancy she had for him.

This led to the end of the relationship since the guy was still seeing the other lady despite various assurances that they had parted ways.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacts to lady with sharp instincts who caught lover cheating

Netizens who saw the video of the lady could not help but sympathise with her. Others also shared similar experiences.

@Tuessy wrote:

"My instinct helped me but for me I decided to clean our second room and saw ladies clothes hidden under the bed. I feel you, girl."

Broken-hearted GH woman wails over losing her boyfriend

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian woman who wailed uncontrollably after losing her boyfriend.

In a video, the woman identified as Hamdia looked very emotional after crying her heart out due to the breakup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh