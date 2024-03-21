Belinda is a teacher who has been posted to teach in Osenase in the Eastern region and has rented a place to stay

She has been there for three years and recently started having issues with her landlady who wants to eject her

The landlady said Teacher Belinda does not sweep well and she wants her to move out of her house

A Ghanaian teacher posted to a rural area shared her frustrating experience with her landlady, who seemed bent on evicting her from the house.

Teacher Belinda said she has lived in the big compound house with shared facilities for three years and until recently had no issues with anyone.

In a post on X, she narrated that as a female tenant, one is obliged to sweep the compound and the surroundings of the building for a week, and another tenant does the same for the next week.

A collage of Teacher Belinda in her school and a woman sweeping her compound Photo credit: @Akosua_Saffy (Twitter) & poco_bw (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

“On your last day of sweeping, scrub the bathroom, burn the toilet trash, and scrub the toilet as well. This task is for women only.”

Teacher Belinda said she has done this for the past three years when it is her turn without fail. When it got to her turn recently, she did the usual sweeping at dawn to prepare for work in the morning.

She said she later heard a knock on her door followed by her landlady shouting and claiming she did not sweep well, so she should move out of the house.

The landlord, whom Teacher Belinda pays her rent to, came to apologise for his wife's behaviour.

Netizens urge teacher Belinda to move out of the house

Even though the teacher's rent will be due in August 2024, many people who commented on the post urged her to find a new place and move out as soon as possible.

YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@Views09 recommended that:

Talk to the landlord so he sets a meeting with you and the landlady to see what the problem is. If she doesn’t say anything just be preparing to leave the house when your time is due, Kafra s3 wo experience wei

@NateOcee said:

Nobody understands how women behave....only thing I smell here is territorial marking.

@PaanoSheew wrote:

Clearly she wants u out. Just trying to find a reason hence, "wompra yie" which ain't the case also. Forget her and find a new place. U deserve your peace

@SylvesterAkuff said:

Just try to apologize to her first, and if she continues , you find another place for your peace of mind.

@KorpisahA wrote:

Regardless, what the landlady did and is doing is totally out of the box. Let her know clearly her actions are wrong and that you're displeased. When your rent expires, leave the house for her.

Ghana-based Nigerian explains why Ghanaian landlords don't like to rent their houses to Nigerians

In another story, a Nigerian living in Ghana shared why Ghanaian landlords do not like renting their houses to Nigerians.

In a video, the man claimed he spoke to some Ghanaian landlords to find out why they do that.

Some of the landlords told him the Nigerians house too many people in the rented property, putting pressure on amenities. Some landlords also said that to make up for such issues; they charge Nigerian tenants double the rent price.

Source: YEN.com.gh