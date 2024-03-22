A video of an aboboyaa" rider speaking about his assets has gone viral on social media

In the video, the young man who was working in UAE disclosed that he previously earned an equivalent of GH¢1,400 while working in the UAE

He now has so many investments including a cold store, his tricycle and a house he's still working on

A young Ghanaian man has shared his success story of how he turned a modest sum of money he earned while working in the United Arab Emirates into tangible assets.

The man, a former resident and worker in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who now makes a living as a tricycle rider opened up about his gains in a TikTok video.

Young GH man proudly speaks about his assets (@amg.bengee)

Source: TikTok

He revealed that while working in Dubai, he made 1,000 AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) per month, which then was equivalent to GH¢1,400 and about GH¢3,565 now.

He noted that he made judicious use of his earnings by purchasing the tricycle, known locally as "aboboyaa," which now serves as his source of income.

He also owns a cold store and is currently working on completing his house. Also, he spent some of the money on performing the marriage rites of his beloved.

Watch the video below:

Netizens laud him

His video has got netizens talking, with many commending him for the achievements.

@Plan Ahead GH wrote:

"You've done well bro.. Jah bless"

@Kwame_Despite01 wrote:

"It depends on the mindset and how you live your life, I was in Bahrain for 5yrs got an acre of land, got married, and had a son. Adwuma no asi. God over everything."

Ghanaian man flaunts house he's building from five years' earnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a UK-based Ghanaian man who flaunted a house he was building in Ghana on social media.

The man, who has been in the UK for five years, posted photos of the house as proof of the investment he has made.

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young man on the house he was building.

Source: YEN.com.gh