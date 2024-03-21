A young lady became an inspiration after she flaunted her work as a tiler online

She worked with ease and also appealed to people in need of her services to reach out to her

Many people who commented on the video commended and wished her in her chosen field

A young Ghanaian lady left many people feeling inspired after she took her to TikTok to let netizens know she works as a tiler.

She posted a video of herself working at a construction site where she was spotted busily installing tiles in the customer's house.

Ghanaian lady announces she is a tiler Photo credit: @nanakonadu212/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The way and manner in which she laid the tiles on the concrete and ensured that the work was neat made it evident that she was a master of her craft.

She also appealed to people in need of her services to reach out to her.

"DM for your building construction works, being tiles painting, POP, etc."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 90 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the lady for not idling about.

cpde commented:

You can lay tiles too? Herh

GoodMan Teddy reacted:

Charlie I'm crushing mke we marry errrr den do am together u dey do tiles adey fix windows

O.D@TEMA stated:

Congratulations my dear God bless your hard work

ERNEST stated:

U are too lovely with ur job. God keep blessing u

DANIEL ADU HAGAN reacted:

This lady is such an inspiration waoooww

Video of Ghanaian man selling corn

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man became a source of inspiration to many after a video of him selling boiled corn on the streets went viral.

The video showed the moment when the young man, who identifies himself as @mr.cornseller, was spotted doing his duties selling his food product.

The young man proved that he places prominence on his appearance as he dressed nicely as if he was attending an event or hanging out with some friends.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh