A video of a young Ghanaian man showing the house he is building in Ghana has gone viral

The man, who has been in the UK for five years, posted photos of the house as proof of the investment he has made

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the young man on the house he was building

A Ghanaian man currently resident in the UK has taken to social media to flaunt a house he is building.

The young man, who has been in the UK for five years, in a bid to prove that he has spent his money judiciously, took to TikTok to share photos of his house with his followers.

Man flaunts house Photo credit: @lil.carmas.uk/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said he decided to build the house in Ghana because of his frequent visits, adding that the house was almost complete.

At the time of writing the report, the video raked in over 1000 likes and 170 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend him

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended him for building a house with his earnings made in the UK.

Ajao507 commented:

Congratulations and big well to you. The UK is not an easy place to work and save that amount to be able to build a house in Nigeria. The UK or America is not easy as people think.

GOD FIRST reacted:

As I keep saying , if u follow Yoruba , u will fall totally , same people preaching Nigeria ti baje , they will go quietly and build in the same Nigeria. hmmmmm

MS LONDON commented:

You people here don’t actually know where someone is coming from to build this and most of you all are passing hateful comments..We don’t pluck money from trees in Uk ..Be happy of your achievements

hantyamope reacted:

5years after washing plate and toilet…congratulations

Man flaunts his plush mansion on social media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok user with the handle @gidicribs shared a video online that showed the beautiful home where he lived.

The man added a caption to his posted video: "Would you live here on one condition that you must move to Africa?"

The TikToker opened the door wide and gave netizens a sneak peek into his lavish home. He showed areas such as the living room, dining area, bar area and others.

Source: YEN.com.gh