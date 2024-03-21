Global site navigation

Ghanaian Man Celebrates Wife Over His Success: "I Am Now A Permanent Resident Of US And Canada"

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • A Ghanaian man in Canada has expressed gratitude to his wife for the immense role she has played in his life
  • In a post, he attributed his success to her and opened up on the impact she has had on him ever since they got married
  • Many people who reacted to the post commended the young lady for being a blessing to her husband

A young Ghanaian man, currently resident in Canada, has opened up about the good things that have come his way ever since he married his wife.

In a post on TikTok, the young man, @opabenegh, revealed that he is now a permanent resident of Canada and the US, and that is all thanks to the fact that he married his wife, whom he described as a soul helper.

A Ghanaian man in Canada has expressed gratitude to his wife for the immense role she has played in his life
Ghanaian man praises his wife. Photo credit: @opabenegh/TikTok
Source: TikTok
"Years down the line, now a Canadian permanent resident, not just that but also US permanent resident. All these happened when I met my wife, may God locate you with a soul helper."

The post had raked in over 3,000 likes and 170 comments at the time of writing this report.

Netizens commend the young man

Many people who thronged the post's comment section commended the young man for appreciating his wife.

smartbae commented:

How can u be both a US and Canada Permanent resident. It means u have to spend 6 months in both countries as requirements for green card/Permanent residence

junior babs commented:

now the problem is how to keep both pr status together lol. I gonna be be tough. I'm happy for u though

Rein Messi

I have seen people saying I tap into your blessing , like it or not it's their destiny and You have yours.Blessings is having God by yourside no matter where you live....

Mataan Alhaji indicated:

Wish my brother in on this app to see this I tell him everyday to marry n things will change for him God bless ur wife for being a protocol warrior♥️

Man celebrates with wife after obtaining Ghanaian citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man was excited after he obtained Ghanaian citizenship.

The man looked happy when he was called forward and handed his proof of Ghanaian citizenship by the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery.

In a video on X, the Nigerian man, who is now also Ghanaian, was seen waving the Ghana flag and jubilating with his wife.

