A video in which a Ghanaian woman was lamenting over her mother's request has gone viral

In the video, the lady noted that her mother had been insisting she shared her husband's contact with her younger sister

The post has garnered various reactions on social media, with some netizens commending her for not heeding her mother's request

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to express her dismay over her mother's request for her to share her husband's contact information with her younger sister.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the lady indicated that her mum for a long had been insisting she gave her husband's contact to her younger sister, however, she refused.

Source: Getty Images

"I told her my husband is not friends with my sister so if she needs anything, she has to inform me so I inform my husband.

"My mum got pissed and said that if my sister is not my husband's friend then my sister is also not my sister."

Her mother has since refused to answer her calls after that incident, according to the video shared by @Akua_Nyameyie. This has left her wondering if she did the wrong thing or otherwise.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians defend lady who refused to share her husband's contact with husband

The video has garnered various reactions on social media, with some netizens offering pieces of advice on how she can deal with the situation.

Others also jumped to her defense, claiming that the lady was right to have rejected her mother's demand.

It has so far received 5,345 likes and 718 comments on TikTok.

@Chrimson Comfort

"They want to be calling and demanding things from him without telling you. Don’t give them the number."

@ Noba fabrics wrote:

"Just give her the number and ask your husband to block them if they call."

@Ogboo Nana wrote:

"This uncouth village behavior that some family members do. They’ll start calling him for money."

@Adu Christian wrote:

"You are not overreacting you are doing the right thing. They will be disturbing him saa."

@Afya wrote:

It’s not wrong if your sisters have your husband's number but asking your husband for money without your knowledge is wrong if your sisters keep on."

