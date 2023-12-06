Ghanaian businessman Kwame Fosu Asare has stated unequivocally that marriage is not for the impoverished

In an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, he urged parents not to force their children to marry

People populated the comments section of the YouTube video, where many supported his claims

Ghanaian entrepreneur Kwame Fosu Asare has opined that marriage is not for the poor while admonishing parents to quit forcing their children into marriage.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Carline Auto Parts explained to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that the age of compelling children to marry is outmoded because keeping a home has become too expensive.

Ghanaian businessman Kwame Fosu Asare claims marriage is not for the poor. Photo credit: Rubberball/Mike Kemp/SVTV Africa (YouTube).

Source: Getty Images

He urged parents to allow their children to find their feet when they secure a stable job before pushing them into marriage.

"When a youth finds a stable job, family members pressure them to marry or attend church. You'll fail if you're not strong enough. I always tell my wife that marriage is outdated. Marriage has become a problem for us. I don't mean you should not marry, but it is not a poor man's business," Asare said in a YouTube video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The businessman reiterated that Ghanaian youths must focus on establishing themselves before getting married.

Kindly watch the full interview below:

How people reacted to Kwame Fosu Asare's remarks on YouTube

Reactions have trailed the video of Kwame Fosu Asare. Here are some of the comments below.

@DAKSPALM posted:

TOO MUCH WISDOM! SHOUTOUT FROM CHINA. This is really true. I have lived in China for five years now and realised there is no place like home. But travelling out of Ghana and learning so many things is good. My mindset has really changed after coming to China. And I can't wait to go back home to implement the ideas I have in mind. 16:56 In fact, that is true. I only knew how lazy we were once I came to China. Chinese are so hardworking. We are not patient; we just want to be rich within the shortest possible time.

@jcconsult4795 reacted:

I always love to listen to this man. His primary focus is for Ghanaians in the diaspora to return home so we build our nation. Travelling abroad is always right because it has changed lots of lives. We should keep in mind that we are all coming together to change the narrative of our nation with the knowledge and skills we have gained abroad.

@nanakobi19 said:

This and more of these interviews are what we need. I beg to bring him back more often.

@sunsetbay16 indicated:

This man is making a lot of sense. If we talk about the challenges facing Ghana collectively without taking sides, without any ethnic or political sentiments, we will see the way forward.

@Viewmemore added:

True. He is making a lot of sense, paa.

Italian lady married to Ghanaian hubby opens up about their marriage

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Czech Republic journalist Anna-Marie, married to a Ghanaian husband, opened up about their marriage as she talked about learning each other's culture and navigating challenges for a healthy marriage.

The pair visited Ghana in October 2023 and sat for an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, where they talked about the difficulties they encountered in the early stages of their love life and union.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh