A video of a young lady speaking about not having a boyfriend has got people talking

She revealed that because she is single, she often gives out her number to men but hardly answers their calls

Many people who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over her revelation

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked huge reactions on social media after she opened up about being single.

Taken to TikTok, the pretty lady @@hannie__03 who was spotted wearing a scrub, apparently at work, revealed that because she is single, she easily gives out her contact to men who ask for it.

Surprisingly, she added that she hardly picks up phone calls from the men who call her hoping to get to know her better.

Among other things she does as a single woman include paying her bills when she goes out, sleeping early after work, and attending church service regularly.

The video which was captioned "Where my single ladies at . There is nothing peaceful than this state," had generated over 600 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians thronged the comment section

Many people who took to the comment section of the video were not particularly happy with the young lady for saying she hardly picks up calls from men.

kwamechels stated:

dont worry 30 isnt very far...

Armz indicated:

You don't look like someone who is single

dotcom2021 indicated:

advert ben koraa ni

nba.twist wrote:

mmm if you won’t pick up the calls marry yourself

Mamaba Yesco added:

Mamaba Yesco fuo yiee

Tordia Ekpe added:

Expose them wai ….. when you are finally unsingled you come and find format to use in sneaking out …

