First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has delivered a heartwarming note to celebrate the 80th birthday of President Nana Akufo-Addo

In the brief message, the first lady conveyed emotions and captured the deep bond between herself and the president

The first lady's message has sparked emotional responses as it triggered heartfelt reactions from online users

The First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has penned a heartwarming note to commemorate her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo's birthday.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo drops message to celebrate Nana Akufo-Addo's 80th birthday. Photo credit: rakufoaddo.

Source: Instagram

The touching message, though succinct, brimmed with emotion as it accentuated the deep bond between the first lady and the president.

Sharing the heartfelt note on her lively Instagram account, the first lady posted a photo of President Akufo-Addo beaming with a smile.

''Happy 80th birthday to my dearest Nana ❤️. I give God the glory,'' the first lady wrote.

See the brief post below:

Rebecca Akufo-Addo's birthday message resonates with netizens

Netizens easily connected with the birthday message of Rebecca Akufo-Addo to President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose legacy would last a lifetime.

Iamnanayawowusu wrote:

Happy birthday to you Mr President.

Shorshor_dame said:

Happy glorious bday Mr President! Enjoy!

Chiomaejims said:

Happy birthday Mr President long life more grace,strength and wisdom may the good lord continue to guide you on this path. I remember years back working at the polo club restaurant you came for dinner you and Mama I asked for a picture you never declined. You were so happy to meet me such a great and good man hope to meet you again. Enjoy your day Daddy.

Adepa.amoah.1 commented:

Happy birthday, Mr President.

Thompson_jessica.xx said:

Happy birthday ❤.

Adwoalove posted:

Live long Mr president.

Iamdianasante wrote:

Happy birthday to you Mr. President Sir God bless your new age.

Abenacute30_the_unstoppable_1 commented:

Happy blessed birthday, Mr President.

Abianna_edny said:

Happy birthday.

Eewura___boss said:

May God continue to bless you and your family.

Source: YEN.com.gh