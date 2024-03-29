Akufo-Addo Extends Easter Greetings To Ghanaians As He Urges Prayer And Safety Amid Celebrations
- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended heartfelt wishes to Ghanaians to mark Easter
- A post on Facebook spreads love and hopes the blood shed on the cross during Easter would bring healing to the nation
- The uplifting message of the president resonated deeply as it sparked heartwarming comments and solidarity across social media
The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended warm greetings to Ghanaians to commemorate the Easter.
In his heartfelt message, delivered on behalf of his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children, family, and his administration, he expressed optimism that the importance of the blood shed on the cross during Easter would bring healing to the nation and cleanse it of sins.
Akufo-Addo urges safety
The president emphasised the importance of safety during this festive season, urging everyone to drive safely and keep the country in their prayers. He encouraged Ghanaians to adhere to safety measures while participating in Easter conventions, parties, picnics, and traditional Kwahu Easter celebrations.
Akufo-Addo’s message emphasised the spiritual significance of Easter, stating that the celebration of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection should usher in a new season marked by faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation, and sacrifice for everyone in Ghana and worldwide.
Read the complete statement here.
Akufo-Addo sparks a wave of reactions
The president’s Easter message elicited a wave of reactions online as netizens shared their thoughts and sentiments on the heartfelt wishes.
Mabel Oti-Boadi said:
Amen, and a Happy birthday to you. God has really been faithful to you. Remain blessed, Mr President.
Victor Asiedu-Young commented:
Happy Easter celebration to you as well. Stay blessed, YE, Mr President.
Christian Alan Aggrey
Amen. Happy Easter Easter and happy birthday, sir. Many more years.
Ohene Bruce wrote:
Amen, daddy.
Kwadwo Agyekum
Thank you, sir, wishing you a happy Easter and birthday as well Mr President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
