GHOne TV star Serwaa Amihere and her sister Ama Gyamfuah have consistently captivated hearts with their adorable personalities

The pair keep exuding elegance with their impeccable fashion sense and grace while setting remarkable examples for their admirers

YEN.com.gh features three videos where the sisters solidify their positions as two of Ghana’s favourites, with warmth, charm, and relatability

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and her sister Ama Gyamfuah have captivated hearts on many occasions with their charming personalities.

With their grace, confidence, and flawless fashion sense, the GHOne TV star and her sister continue to prove why they are two of many people’s favourites.

3 times Serwaa Amihere and her sister Ama Gyamfuah emanated positivity. Photo credit: serwaaamihere/serwaaamihereofficial1 (TikTok).

Source: Instagram

The pair have garnered the spotlight again due to a claimed scandalous bedroom video involving a businessman linked to Serwaa Amihere. She has yet to dismiss or confirm the said clip.

The media personality and her sister have appeared online in resurfaced videos that emanate positivity and charm.

In one of the clips, Serwaa Amihere and her sister were spotted donning regal Kente clothes for the commissioning of the Kente Museum in Bonwire. Another clip showed the duo bonding as they embraced each other at an event. They looked ravishing together.

YEN.com.gh has compiled three videos of Serwaa Amihere and her sister immortalising sweet memories.

Serwaa Amihere moderates a ceremony to commission the Kente Museum in Bonwire in the video below. It was a colourful event with Second Lady Samira Bawumia as the special guest. The media figure was spotted with her sister.

Serwaa Amihere and her sister exude sweet vibes as they bond at an event. The duo created memories with some kids.

The GHOne TV’s sister presents gifts as the media star celebrates her birthday with Nana Aba Anamoah and other celebrity friends.

Serwaa Amihere looks ravishing like a bride as she rocks a floral-designed sleeved Kente gown

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere collaborated with famous female fashion designer Sima Brew to release a new bridalwear for 2024 brides.

Serwaa Amihere wore a corseted Kente gown with structured beaded floral and classy off-shoulder sleeves.

Sima Brew used another detachable floral applique that matched the sleeves symmetrically to design her waist. The serial entrepreneur/businesswoman looked fabulous in a long frontal hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully at the cameras.

Source: YEN.com.gh