KNUST: Third-Year Nursing Student Othere Junty Reportedly Dies, Sparks Tears: “She Was Respectful”
- The tragic death of a third-year nursing student at KNUST has sent shockwaves across the university community
- Othere Juliet Junty’s death was announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, April 6
- Her death has prompted overwhelming emotions from those who knew her personally and online users
Othere Juliet Junty, a third-year Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, has reportedly passed away. Her demise has left many deeply heartbroken.
The unexpected death of the nursing student was announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, April 6. The cause of death has yet to be made public.
Posting a heartbreaking photo of the deceased alongside the news of her demise, Voice of KNUST said:
“Sad News hits KNUST as Othere Juliet Junty, a third-year Nursing student, passes on,” the caption read.
See the post below:
Juliet Junty’s abrupt demise moves netizens
The death of Juliet Junty has triggered an outpour of massive tribute and emotions from loved ones and online users. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments under the Voice of KNUST post.
My condolences to the boyfriend and family.
@BillTheTrader3 said:
She was one of the best students in her department, LLJ.
YehowA.
@its__mhe said:
All the Universities ebe KNUST ppol dey die waaaaa.
Sad moments.
@SolomonAbugah wrote:
Students are dying too much this semester. To the one reading this, you shall leave to accomplish your plans.
@DAB_14 said:
Men ought to stand in prayers, for it is too much.
@trywell85 posted:
Rip to her she was calm n respectful girl.
@RosemaryBobie commented:
Rest in peace roomie.
@Sylvester_SKA said:
Aww, my condolences to the family.
@civilizedghost posted:
Somebody wey dey learn come save life. Life take am. This is sad, Charlie.
