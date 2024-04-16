A video of a Ghanaian lady has captivated netizens with the display of affection for a young man on a sick bed

The video where she playfully rubbed lip gloss and caressed the forehead of the sick young man has captivated the hearts of many

Netizens who saw the video were deeply touched by the display of affection, others also wished the young man a speedy recovery

A Ghanaian lady has warmed the hearts of many netizens after she was captured displaying affection to a young man.

In a video making rounds online, the man, believed to be her boyfriend was on a sick bed while the lady stood beside him.

She gently rubbed a lip gloss she held in her hand on the young man's lips, caressed his forehead, and proceeded to feed him.

The young, who seemed to be enjoying the beautiful moment, kept beaming with smiles and later fell asleep.

Netizens touched by lady's display of affection

Netizens who saw the video were moved by the display of affection. Many lauded the young lady for her gesture while others wished the young man speedy recovery.

@Kubaacquah wrote:

"You will be well in Jesus name."

@Tresha wrote:

"Awwww finally the strong girl has fallen again. I love you baby girl."

@D.Ton wrote:

"Wishing speedy recovery bro."

@Queen Lily Brown wrote:

"Get well soon."

@Josell wrote:

"Speedy recovery to him."

@Santy wrote:

"Get well soon."

@Birity wrote:

"U do all love"

@Ify_Naya wrote:

"May he get well soon."

