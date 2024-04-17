A young Ghanaian studying in the US has asked his family and friends in Ghana to stop begging him for money

The young man, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, says he has had enough of the pressure, adding that he is only a student trying to survive in the US

Netizens have encouraged him to block them

A Ghanaian studying in the US has vented his frustration over the incessant demand for money from friends and family back home.

The young man said he always has more than 10 people messaging him from Ghana for help, and the situation has forced him to mute his social media notifications.

The US-based student with his bowl of eba. Photo credit: thejustmyles/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Consequently, the US-based student has taken to TikTok to plead with his people in Ghana to stop stressing him with their demands, because he has not had his life abroad figured out yet.

The young man, who has obviously had enough of the pressure back home for money, also now commonly referred to as the "black tax," says he is only a student merely trying to survive in the US.

"It muted chats and unticked the blue tick on whatsapp because of you people. Every time I open my WhatsApp, if 10 people sent a message, nine would be billing me for money. Meanwhile, I have told you people that I'm not working, I'm just a student. You want me to send you money to buy KFC while I sit here eating eba," he said.

The US-based student made the above remark in a video he posted on his TikTok page, thejustmyles.

Netizens reacted to the video and shared their opinion

Netizens who chanced on the video making rounds on TikTok shared their opinion on the young man's frustrations, some of which have been compiled below.

Misery_Wolf commented:

As3m a y3de 10 yrs b3ka na w’aka no simple saa no

Morocco 1 also commented:

one called me this morning...he is celebrating his birthday so I should send him money.. hw3 gyimi sem

Just Myles replied:

Herh, your block option doesn’t work ong

Ghanaian Lady Abroad Sends Strong Warning To Ghanaians Asking Her For Help

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young lady living abroad has taken to TikTok to warn Ghanaians who message her for help.

Freda Afriyie described what she goes through to get money to fend for herself, stating that Ghanaians back home think life in Europe is rosy.

She also mentioned that she suffers to make money, so no one should reach out to her for handouts.

Source: YEN.com.gh