A video of a Ghanaian man opening up on life as a student in the US has caused a stir online

This comes after the man revealed that his parents have admonished him to marry an American lady so he could secure permanent residency

Many people who reacted to the video were in disbelief over his claim that he is Ghanaian

A Ghanaian man in the United States has sparked reactions online after he opened up on life as a student there.

In a video on TikTok, the young man who identifies as @kwame bofrot while speaking on life and the expectations on him revealed that his parents are pressuring him to use the opportunity he has to get an American lover.

Ghanaian student in US opens up on advise from his parents Photo credit: @kwamebofrot/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He added that his parents hoped he could marry an American lady to secure permanent residency.

Among other things, he also spoke of how his uncles often call him to demand money.

The video had gathered over 81,000 likes and 1200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video were astonished that a white man was claiming to be Ghanaian.

pslove indicated:

I’ve never been so confused. What is going on?

WARRIOR FOR CHRIST

You’re more Ghanaian than me

princenew indicated:

he is a Ghanaian for real ooo

naaa_d react:

Your English accent is so Ghanaian

Ellavan69 I love God indicated:

Not the green card part

Ghanaian man advises young men to date if they want to travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man abroad has shared unconventional advice with young men hoping to relocate abroad.

He encouraged them to seek relationships with ageing foreign women to secure opportunities for travel and companionship.

He made known his experience in a viral video, revealing that he had successfully followed this unorthodox path to venture overseas.

"I got my woman from Facebook and she helped me to come here. Just dress well and post nice pictures of yourself. Also make sure you shower love on her when you get in touch," he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh