A couple exuded love and affection as they proudly showed off their 12 children in a hearty footage

In the heartwarming clip, the parents and kids were captured in casual outfits as the children strutted with confidence

The clip, posted on the Instagram account of Afrodance.intl, spread love and positivity among online users

A Black couple has set the internet abuzz after showing off their large children of 12 in a video that has melted the hearts of many social media users.

The short clip commences with the couple’s hearty loved-up moment, where they kiss each other.

Couple flaunts 12 children in heartfelt video. Photo credit: afrodance.intl.

Source: Instagram

The man subsequently invited the children, who strutted confidently for the camera. The children included seven boys and five girls.

In the clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the kids rocked casual attires for the moment. Their parents equally donned simple outfits to capture the doting family moment.

Watch the video below:

Couple captivates netizens

As expected, netizens moved in droves to compliment the family. Over 3,000 people had watched the clip at the time of this publication.

Ladydia35 indicated:

It takes a king to hold his family up like this.

Xtabaygoddess48 commented:

Some of y'all don't even love yourselves, so you can't fathom loving more than one other human. They apparently are taking GREAT CARE of their babies cuz they look happy and healthy. She looks great for 12 babies.

Elnadi0320 wrote:

Oh, my God , your poor poor reproductive organs. Bless your heart!

Dj.agent.dre said:

I'm just seeing the grocery bill. Like that's a full team.

Honeybee61716 commented:

Wow. They should just slip out now.

Mariam2625 said:

VERY Beautiful Family GOD BLASS.

Williambean4511 commented:

Beautiful family.

Viviandoe52 reacted:

You guys are a great example.

Michael__olu said:

God bless her.

Angelakul14 posted:

Wow, nice army ❤️ and you guys are still together. That's awesome.

Lynne.wong10 said:

When God said multiply, I don't think he meant a contest with the disciples .

Pamcd1 wrote:

God said to be fruitful and multiply after he flooded the earth. We've more than replenished the population. God bless them though!

Hunny_must3rdtherevolution said:

Beautiful family!! Keep making beautiful black babies! ❤️.

Kijai333 reacted:

Parents, I commend you for wanting, loving and raising all the children you have been blessed with!

Black man cries as he finds out he’s the biological dad of his son

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Black man was overcome with massive emotions and tears in front of an audience when he found out he is the biological father of his son.

In a hearty video, which began with the man and a young man captured in a frame, the man eagerly awaited the paternity test result.

When the result was finally pronounced, the man broke down in tears, owing to the proud and unexpected moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh