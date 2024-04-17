The heartfelt moment a Black man discovered he is the biological father of his son has emerged in a video

The touching clip showcases the man and his child's raw anticipation and that of an audience in a paternity court

The hearty footage of the father-son duo learning of their biological bond has touched the hearts of netizens

A Black man was overcome with massive emotions and tears in front of an audience when he found out he is the biological father of his son.

In a hearty video that begins with the man and a young man captured in a frame, the man can be seen eagerly awaiting the paternity test result.

Declaration of DNA result

When the result was finally pronounced, he broke down in tears, owing to the proud and unexpected moment.

“That’s my boy; my only blood,” the man said amid tears of joy in the heartfelt clip on Instagram.

The father-son duo embraced each other amid an outpour of emotions and tears of joy from the man.

The candid moment between the pair triggered the audience’s varied emotions, including smiles and tears.

Father-son duo moves netizens

The video in which the father-son duo found out they are biologically related ignited the emotions of netizens. The clip had received more than 151,000 views at the time of this publication.

Pinky_nzama observed:

They look alike.

Boardman_1 reiterated:

“THE ONLY BLOOD I HAVE” ❤️

Jo_gadgets.ng commented:

Many women were sad that his actually the father.

O_doziaku wrote:

They have the same face! Dad is just darker.

Naedagoat2024 commented:

Eyes and eyebrows.

Kybfrtc commented:

Heck, even I could have told him that. Son is the spitting image of him.

Abaseer_kh wrote:

Do they really need DNA for this case ??????? Too much resemblance, man.

Winfred51 indicated:

But did he have to wait to find out coz the looks says it all.

Onlyzbinyamin posted:

He should have known that was his pops by the eyes and eyebrows…They had the same look before the results, lol. On a serious note, I’m happy for both of them, and I pray their relationship is flourishing! I have two boys and can't imagine not being there for them.

Farmassistgirl20 said:

He looks like him.

Le_mal_recoit wrote:

This is the first time I've seen a positive result about DNA .

Favouredasset indicated:

Aww, I keep crying every time I see this. Oh, what a relief from his chest .

