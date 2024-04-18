A video of a Ghanaian man celebrating his wife's dedication to performing house chores has gone viral

The man flaunted the hardworking woman on social media and appreciated her for her commitment to their marriage

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the man's display of affection for his lovely wife

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to appreciate his loving wife for her dedication to their marriage.

In a video making rounds on social media, he acknowledged the tireless efforts of his wife in maintaining their home.

He indicated that life has become less stressful ever since he got married to his beautiful and hardworking wife.

"She performs all the house chores. I don't even remember the last time I washed," he said in the video.

The video shared on TikTok by @Abimafamily has since gone viral with over 79,000 views, 79,200 likes and 1,756 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed varied reactions to the video:

@kharissuccess wrote:

"You appreciate your wife a lot ….God bless you."

@Melch wrote:

"I don't like washing. I will buy a washing machine. I cant let someone's daughter do what I don't like doing."

@Abenaah Natty wrote:

"You de3 don't help her ob3 abrewa ntem bia."

@Yves wrote:

"So me that my mommy washes for me I have to wash my husband’s clothes? Oh God help me."

@Abena Adepa

"Wo ma odo y3 f3 wati, in fact no weapon from against this union shall prosper."

