A video showing the moment a female employee was caught by her boss while having fun at work has stirred reactions

In the hilarious video, the lady in long sleeves and trousers enjoyed the moment as she recorded herself dancing to a trending song

She appeared to be lost in the dancing that it didn't occur to her that her male boss had been watching for a while

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady's funny moment with her boss at the office has got social media users talking.

The female employee in long sleeves and trousers was having fun at her workplace and was recording herself dancing to the song Sugarcane remix by singer Camidoh featuring Mayorkun and Darkoo.

She was caught by her boss. Photo Credit: TikTok/@preshgallery

Source: UGC

She danced with great energy and happiness backing a staircase that was empty at first.

Her boss stopped to enjoy the showcase

However, some seconds into her dancing, a man who appeared to be her boss could be seen in a suit and with a newspaper making his way down the staircase.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the clip the lady shared on TikTok, the man stopped in his tracks to enjoy his employee's showcase.

She eventually realised that her boss had been behind her all along and quickly stopped the dancing.

Her shy laughter complemented the welcoming smile from her boss who seemed not to find any fault with her action.

The lady jokingly hinted that she is on the lookout for a new job owing to her action.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Championlover said:

"How dae caught u like that , Really pretty good and cool."

anthonyohinoyigod said:

"Its the dance moves for me ...she just hitting the ryt rhythm."

STEVKING said:

"Because of TikTok,you lose what gives you food nonsense."

Hameed_G said:

"His very matured, if we're to be another lecturer he would have blasted her..."

user1196172995204 said:

"He won't sack, rather her will even be happy and wish to see you next time dancing."

Pretty lady in heels stuns boss as she dances in the office

Meanwhile, Y previously reported that a beautiful lady had stunned her female boss as she broke into a dance in the office.

The female employee took her chances as she pulled a surprise dance performance before her boss.

A video showing the incident which was shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram recorded the elegantly dressed lady walking into her boss' office. After submitting a document to her female boss, the lady in heels immediately broke into a dance while at the office's entrance.

She danced back and forth while maintaining balance in the heels. Perhaps stunned by the lady's action, her boss stopped what she was doing to watch the performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh