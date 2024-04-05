A Ghanaian woman is in a dilemma over whether to ignore her parents' advice regarding her current partner

Her parents do not want her to get married to a 70-year-old pensioner, particularly because of his adult children

A relationship counsellor has shared her thoughts on the things the lady must consider in a circumstance like this

"My name is Juliet, and I work as a caterer in Accra. I have been dating a 70-year-old for two years now, and he now wants us to get married. My parents are against it and have threatened to disown me, citing the age difference as a factor saying that the man's adult children might not accept me as a wife. My lover is a divorcee and a pensioner who worked as a top official at the Ghana Revenue Authority and now owns two supermarkets in Accra. Looking at my age, I don't know whether to heed my parents' advice or follow my heart's desire and marry the man who has been nice, caring, and respectful to me since we met. I need advice on what to do."

Relationship counsellor offers some advice

Ms Adwoa is a UK-based Ghanaian Relationship Counselor with many years of experience in counselling and offering advice on relationship issues.

Juliet, I am delighted that you have admitted to being in a dilemma because of your situation in your love life. It is good that you opened up about it.

1. Marriage is a union of two families

One basic thing you should note is that marriage is a union of two families, and the success of your relationship will depend on the support you get from both families. Without the approval of your support system, the relationship will struggle.

2. Your partner must have a good relationship with your parents

Juliet, your partner needs to analyze how he relates with your parents. I will urge you to encourage him to establish a positive relationship with your parents. If he does this over time, he will win over their affection, and they will grow fond of him.

3. Build a respectable relationship with your partner's children

And finally, your parents may have a genuine point where they feel your partner's children may have objections about you marrying their dad. However, that can be worked on. I will entreat you to prioritize building a respectful relationship with your partner's children to clear their doubts and misconceptions they may have about you."

