A video of a Ghanaian man advising fellow men to break up with a lady who doesn't appreciate GH¢500 a month has surfaced online

The man in the TikTok video indicated it was difficult to come by money lately; therefore, such an amount should be appreciated

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section as some agreed with him, while others did not

A Ghanaian man has cautioned fellow men to end relationships with women who do not appreciate GH¢500 a month.

The man, who shared his views in a TikTok video, argued that men should not be obligated to meet their partners' high financial demands.

A Ghanaian man is advising fellow men to ditch ladies who do not appreciate money. Image source: Women_Affairs

Source: TikTok

He also indicated that money has been hard to come by lately; therefore, such an amount should be appreciated. According to him, any woman who does not value the monthly sum of GH¢500 is not worth keeping in a relationship.

He believes financial compatibility and mutual respect are crucial in maintaining a healthy and sustainable relationship.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the video expressed a flurry of reactions over the Ghanaian man's comment in the comments section.

@Mcama Diamond wrote:

"100 kraa l have not get some before eii some girls are lucky ooo."

@Kofi Dubai wrote:

"I used to pay 200 a week plus 400 for her hair every month making =1,200gh but still no appreciation am now enjoying my singlelife."

@mario wrote:

"boss mine is 50 cedis everyday but still she no appreciate, month 1400 gh."

@OGEDE wrote:

"I give my baby mama 400 ghc a month but she is complaining oh God where did I pass."

@Maameekua Safowaa wrote:

"Eiii ¢500 every month hmmm. please someone should adopt me and be giving me ¢200 every month erh coz..."

@dollysHome wrote:

"Eeeiii madam gas 12kg y3 s3n."

@precious wrote:

"me wey they never give 1 cedis ah hmm."

Ghanaian lady advises fellow ladies

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had advised fellow ladies not to date a man who cannot offer GH¢2,000 a month.

She noted in a video that any man who cannot offer that much is not worth dating. Many netizens who saw her video disagreed with her comments.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh