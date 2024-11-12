The Chief Executive of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has donated $25,000 for 13-year-old Rosemary Boadu's kidney transplant

Rosemary has been battling end-stage kidney disease, and Joy News has been crowdfunding money for her treatment

Mahama's Special Aide, Rafik Mahama, said the total payment was made on the morning of November 12

Joy News has spotlighted Rosemery's struggles as she battles end-stage kidney disease.

Reporting drew attention to the teen girl’s dire situation, catching Mahama's eye, who promptly acted to help.

Thanks to his intervention, Rosemary’s family no longer has to worry about the financial strain of the procedure.

This comes as the government begins making kidney dialysis free of charge for all patients under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

This follows a pilot programme in Ghanaian healthcare that offered kidney dialysis for patients aged 60 and above and under 18.

The Ministry of Health recently acquired 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Renal Dialysis Unit.

This is envisioned to improve the hospital's service delivery and cost efficiency.

Ibrahim Mahama donates 20 police vehicles

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama generously gifted the Liberia Airport Authority in Monrovia 20 police vehicles and three power generators.

Liberia’s President, Joseph Boakai, and Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, were on hand to receive the donations.

Ibrahim Mahama described Liberia as his second home and thanked the country for the support he had been given.

