A video of an SHS graduate lamenting over life after school has surfaced on social media

In a trending video, the young girl opened up about the hardship she faced after returning home from school

The young lady, who is awaiting her WASSCE results, also stated her difficulty in securing a job to mitigate the economic hardships she was experiencing

A Senior High School (SHS) graduate has taken to social media to express her frustration about her hardships after completing school.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the young lady, identified as Akuah Bella opened up about her struggles to find employment.

SHS graduate complains about economic hardship after returning home from school at the end of WASSCE. Photo credit: @akuah_bella0/TikTok.

She said that while in school, she heard people complaining about economic hardship, but she was unbothered because her parents always supported her.

However, after completing her secondary education and returning home, she now appreciates the hardships people face in the country.

"If you are in school and they complain that times are hard, you will not feel it. After completing school, I can't even boast of GH¢50. Times are really hard, I can't find a job to do," she said.

Akuah Bella was part of final year SHS students who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

She is currently awaiting her WASSCE results, which are yet to be released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

SHS students build an electric tricycle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a group of SHS students designed an electric tricycle for persons with disability.

The students while displaying their invention and explaining how it works stated the tricycle was created to improve mobility for the physically challenged in society.

The students from Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale showcased the electric tricycle at the National Education Fair.

