A Ghanaian man, Stephen Opoku reacted with shock when a DNA test revealed that he was not the biological father of his daughter

The young man and his partner sat for an interview with Mama Effe Amanor on Nhyira FM, where the medical test was read

Opoku's emotional reaction to the incredible DNA test results gained reactions from people on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recently, issues of paternity became a subject, and another DNA test has revealed that a young Ghanaian man is not the birth father of his daughter.

In an interview with Mama Effe on Nhyira FM, the young dad, Stephen Opoku, was stunned when an incredible medical test showed he was not the biological father of his daughter, Sandra Opoku.

Opoku's partner had answered a question from Mama Effe that he was the father, but the medical test proved otherwise.

People react to a video about a Ghanaian man not being the father of his 'daughter'. Credit: blueprintdna/Chuck Savage.

Source: Instagram

Video captures Stephen Opoku's reaction

The moment Opoku covered his face with both hands when the DNA test results were read was captured in a video. Netizens reacted to the shocking footage.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nii Odartey Lamptey's story

Stephen Opoku is not alone. Former national youth star, Nii Odartey Lamptey disclosed that a DNA test confirmed that the three children he raised with his ex-wife for 21 years were not his biological children.

Recounting the harrowing experience of his 21-year marriage to his now ex-wife Gloria Lamptey, the former Aston Villa starlet said he had to come up with a ruse to obtain a DNA sample from the three children.

"I thought I was the father but upon rumors that they are not my kids, they said I have to do DNA. My lawyer showed me where they do the DNA, and I got to know that yes, the kids are not mine,'' he said in an interview with TV3, per Graphic Online.

Black Couple Celebrates 83rd Wedding Anniversary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.

Per Arkansas Online, the groom was 17 and the bride was 13 when they tied the knot to seal their love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh