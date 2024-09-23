Saraphina Pabby, a Ghanaian police officer, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon

She began her attempt on September 20, 2024, and aims to complete it by September 26, 2024, having already created 50+ paintings

Pabby called for public support to help her succeed in surpassing the current 100-hour record held by a Nigerian man based in the USA

A Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Saraphina Pabby, has started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon.

Lance Corporal Pabby is currently making an attempt at the Police Depot opposite the Police Church in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Lance Corporal Saraphina Pabby will pain for five days in a bid to claim the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon. Photo credit: saraphina.pabby

She started the paintathon on September 20, 2024, and is expected to finish on September 26, 2024.

She has produced over 50 paintings so far, which are on display. For her submission to be reviewed, the paintings must be sold to the public.

Therefore, the police officer has implored Ghanaians to come and support her so she can claim the record for her country.

A Nigerian artist living in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, holds the current paintathon record. He painted for 100 hours.

Saraphina Pabby is not new to painting. She previously painted and presented a portrait of the Inspector General of Police, Dr Akuffo Dampare.

Lance Corporal Pabby would hope to join the list of Ghanaians with their names etched in the record books.

Source: YEN.com.gh