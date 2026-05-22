The Guinness World Record (GWR) formally acknowledged three basic students from Kasoa in Ghana's Central Region

The three students of the Pentecost Preparatory School were recognised for showcasing their skills in packing, recycling, and planting

Ghanaians on social media who read about the development thronged the comment section to congratulate the students

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The Guinness World Record (GWR) has officially recognised three basic school students from Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana for various achievements.

The three students were trained by the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation (SBRIF) under the supervision of Executive Director Sophia Boadi.

Three basic school students in Kasoa receive Guinness World Record certificates. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

The three students are Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah, Isaac K. Boadi Atuah and George K. Kwateng Boadi.

Selorm Kordzo Junior Dzakah set the record for the fastest time to pack a school bag in 11.77 seconds.

Isaac K. Boadi Atuah and George K. Kwateng Boadi together achieved the fastest time to sort two bags of recyclable materials in 28 seconds as a team.

Meanwhile, Isaac K. Boadi Atuah also set the record for most seeds planted in one minute (under 16 seconds) with 14 seeds.

The three young Guinness World Record holders are all students of the Pentecost Preparatory School in Kasoa.

A social media post showed the record holders showing their certificates. Another photo showed Sophia Boadi holding some of the certificates for a pose.

All the students and their trainer wore beautiful smiles to show their joy and pride in achieving such a feat.

Netizens congratulate young world record holders

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Texel_Scrilla said:

"They’ve already taken the lead in life. 3-0 at halftime 🤣👏🏿👏🏿."

@qwame_nana wrote:

"Congratulations to them 👏 ❤️ Kasoa to the whole wiase."

@kelly_stackss said:

"This is beautiful. Knowing how Ghanaians operate, I expect to see more schools encourage this type of activity. Win-win for everyone involved."

@HMugeez wrote:

"Congratulations to them, and kudos for the climate and environmental sustainability approach 👏."

@imgoin4it said:

"Wei nso y3 record."

@_koose wrote:

"Does Guinness World Record pay? Asking for a friend."

@quophiappiah said:

"Congratulations are in order for them. I hope they are motivated by this feat to keep pursuing even greater things."

Source: YEN.com.gh