Eastern Region-based blogger OFIE TV announced the passing of Sharon Dede Padi on Tuesday, July 7, 2026

The deceased was a Ghanaian visual artist and poet who held the Guinness World Record for the Largest Leaf Print Painting

Her death at age 50 has drawn an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians who celebrated her groundbreaking artistic legacy

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Sharon Dede Padi, aka Padiki, the renowned Ghanaian visual artist, poet, and first and official Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for the Largest Leaf Print Painting in the world, has died at the age of 50.

Renowned Ghanaian visual artist and Guinness World Record (GWR) holder Sharon Dede Padi aka Padiki passes away at 50. Photo source: @padikiartgallery

Source: Facebook

Eastern Region-based blogger OFIE TV announced the news of Padiki's demise on Facebook on the evening of Tuesday, July 7, 2026, describing the loss as deeply heartbreaking.

The post read:

"News reaching us this evening is that the Guinness World Record Holder Sharon Dede Padiki has passed on today, July 7, 2026. This is very heartbreaking, but the Lord knows what is best. May Her Soul Rest In Peace."

Traditional leader and media personality Frank Kwabena Owusu also shared the heartbreaking news on his social media page.

The Facebook post announcing Sharon Dede Padi's (Padiki) demise is below:

What happened to Sharon Dede Padi?

The exact circumstances leading to Sharon Dede Padi's untimely demise remain unknown, with her family and associates yet to release a public statement.

Affectionately known by her nickname Padiki, the deceased made a name for herself in Ghana's creative landscape through her extraordinary work as a visual artist.

The Padiki Art Gallery CEO earned major international recognition for her works after being named the first and official Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for the Largest Leaf Print Painting in 2025.

Padi's historic achievement also brought a global spotlight on Ghanaian art and cemented her legacy as one of the country's most remarkable creative minds.

Before her demise, she was last publicly seen at the 200th anniversary celebration of the Odwira Festival, where she presented a live painting of Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Okuapehene, as the Ambassador for Visual Arts.

News of her passing on social media has prompted an outpouring of tributes from admirers who mourned her loss.

The Instagram video of Sharon Dede Padi's last public appearance is below:

Sharon Dede Padiki's passing stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from social media following the news:

Frank Kwabena Owusu commented:

"HEARTBREAKING 💔 Where do we go from here? 😢 Someday, we shall meet on that blissful shore. 🙏🏾 Rest well comrade PADIKI."

Gina Mercer said:

"Lord have mercy! Just met her in April. Beautiful spirit!! Rest well, my sister."

Nana Yaw Mensah II wrote:

"Oh, how? What happened?"

The family of the late Ghanaian fashion designer Halimatu Sadia Sanusi announces her funeral arrangements following her untimely passing at age 33. Image credit: saadiasanusi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sadia Sanusi's family shares funeral arrangements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Sadia Sanusi's family shared details of her funeral arrangements following her demise at 33.

The update from her family detailed the date of her burial along with the location of her funeral service.

Source: YEN.com.gh