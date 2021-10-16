Mahama condemns 2020 elections as worst in Ghana's political history

John Mahama has criticized the fairness of the 2020 elections

The former president says various cases of irregularities were recorded

Mahama just ended his thank-you-tour in the Central Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the 2020 general election is the worse in Ghana's election history.

John Mahama believes the presidential and parliamentary elections were not transparent and fair.

He was disappointed that the Supreme Court did not address the issues despite the election petition hearing.

The former president made this remark in a media interview during his "Thank You" tour in the Central Region.

"It's one of the worst we've had since 1992. The Electoral Commission has its roles to perform, and the political parties have their own; you should trust that the EC will perform its responsibilities so that no one cheats in the election, but that's what happened in the 2020 elections," Mr. Mahama asserted.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, in a message to the Council of Elders, has admonished political leaders not to consider losing an election as being cheated.

The president, who ends his tenure in 2024, is confident of the continuation of the NPP administration. However, two political heads, Alan Kyeremanteng and Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia are expected to contest the presidential lead race of the NPP.

Source: Yen