The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has sacked Kwaku Afriyie, the MP for Sefwi Wiawso, from the chamber after he was held in contempt after making remarks deemed rude.

Bagbin ordered the Marshall of Parliament to escort Afriyie out after he had challenged the speaker's authority to allow preliminary comments on the referral of nominees to the Supreme Court.

Speaker Bagbin said he would not tolerate disrespect from Sefwi-Wiawso MP Kwaku Afriyie. Source: Parliament of Ghana/Dr Kwaku Afriyie

Following President Akufo-Addo's nomination of two justices to the Supreme Court, Bagbin urged the house to consider the full complement of the Supreme Court when the Appointments Committee presents its report on the nominees.

According to Parliament monitor Odekro, after the Speaker had read the communication on the appointment of the justices, Afriyie reacted to this of the record.

The Speaker heard his remarks and offered Afriyie the opportunity to speak into the microphone during the live broadcast.

The MP for Sefwi Wiawso took offence to the House Speaker's preliminary remarks on the need to cap the Supreme Court bench by revising the constitution.

“I believe that as representative of the good people of Sefwi-Wiawso, it does not lie in your mouth to remind us of the things that you said,” Afriyie said.

That angered Bagbin, who said Afriyie may be the representative of Sefwi Wiawso, but he was a representative of the country.

“You represent the good people of Sefwi-Wiaso, I represent the whole country. Please, Marshal, take him out of the house. I will not tolerate such disrespect.”

Afriyie bowed and exited the chamber when the Marshall was asked to remove him.

