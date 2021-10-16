Shatta Wale says he loves his gay fans

The Dancehall Artiste called on the community to fight for their rights

Ghana's parliament is about passing an Anti-LGBTQ Bill

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has waded into the LGBTQ debate, saying, "it's a free world."

Speaking on Twitter Space, the maverick artiste argued that he could not discriminate against the LGBTQ community since most of them work for him.

Anti LGBTQ Bill: I will tell every gay and lesbian to feel free - Shatta Wale. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

"It's a free world, and we have to know how to fight for our rights. I have fans who are lesbians and gays. I love them because recently, I was being styled by a gay person. So I will tell every lesbian and gay person to feel free," he stated on the Kalyjay Space on Twitter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 is a private bill brought to parliament by a private citizen with support from the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George.

Although many have critiqued the bill for being anti-LGBTQ, drafters insist it is in the good interest of Ghana and family tradition.

A senior adviser to President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere Darko, has accused framers of the anti-LGBTQI bill if exposing Ghana to be blacklisted as a country promoting hate against a minority group.

Taking to his Twitter page, Gabby tweeted that " this Bill only serves one purpose: to get Ghana blacklisted for promoting hate!"

The controversial bill was introduced by a private citizen and subsequently had the backing of some members of parliament including the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George.

Source: Yen.com.gh