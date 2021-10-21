Akufo-Addo commissions largest bulk power supply point in Pokuase

Pokuase: Akufo-Addo commissions largest bulk power supply point: over 350,000 to benefit
- Akufo-Addo has commissioned the largest bulk power supply point in Pokuase
- It was commissioned on Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- It is the largest in Ghana, with a total capacity of five hundred and eighty million volt-amps (580MVA)
- It is also the fourth in Ghana and the most technologically advanced substation in Ghana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the largest bulk power supply point in Pokuase.
The $47 million Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, commissioned on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, was funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).
This Pokuase BSP is a testimony to the Akufo-Addo government’s commitment to improving the electricity supply in the country.
The Pokuase BSP, which happens to be the largest in Ghana, has a total capacity of five hundred and eighty million volt-amps (580MVA).
It is also the fourth Bulk Supply Point in Accra, it is the first three hundred and thirty kilo-volt (330kV) Bulk Supply Point in the capital, and it is the most technologically advanced substation in Ghana.
The sub-station will improve power supply quality and reliability to some three hundred and fifty thousand (350,000) existing customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Pokuase and its environs.
It is also planned to reduce significantly technical losses in the Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo) transmission system and the ECG power distribution system, ultimately contributing to improving their financial viability.
