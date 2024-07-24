Some family of the late President John Evans Atta Mills have vented at the National Democratic Congress over some perceived disrespect

Some family of the late President John Evans Atta Mills fumed at the National Democratic Congress over some perceived disrespect.

The tensions arose during the wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwee Park to mark the 12th anniversary of the former president’s passing.

Some family members alleged that they were disrespected by some NDC elements and not allowed to participate in the ceremony fully.

UTV reported that some have threatened to vote against the party their relative supported and instead back Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a video posted by UTV, one family member admitted that John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, was not to blame but said he would still suffer the consequences.

“I know Mahama is innocent of today's happening but he has been clearly affected so no member of our family will vote for the party."

“Another member lamented saying "I am an NDC member but what they have done today, we are going to break the 8," another said.

The ceremony also saw the NDC clash with its former executive, Koku Anyidoho. Ghanaweb reported that the party accused him of bringing impersonators to the event.

Anyidoh has courted controversy in the past because of his involvement in events related to Mills.

About Mills' passing

Mills died on July 24, 2012, three days after celebrating his 68th birthday.

Mills, also a former vice president, died at the 37 Military Hospital. He was reportedly suffering from throat cancer. But some family have claimed he was killed by a sinus infection.

There has not been an official cause of death released in the years since the passing.

Family's chase for autopsy

YEN.com.gh reported that Mills' family had requested a copy of the late president's autopsy report.

The family, led by Nana Enyimfua III, made the request during a visit to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The request from Mills' family comes more than 11 years after he died at the 37 Military Hospital.

