The police were at the church premises of Madina lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, to arrest him over his protest on Monday, October 25

The Madina Member of Parliament led the youth to protest bad roads in his constituency

The police were at his church to effect arrest over what they described as an unlawful protest

Personnel from the police stormed the church premises of Madina lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, to arrest him over his protest on Monday, October 25, Ghanaweb reports.

Sosu, a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina, led the youth to protest deplorable roads in his constituency.

During the demonstration on Monday, the police attempted to arrest the lawmaker for what they described as an unlawful protest.

The police were, however, resisted by the youth while the MP fled from the scene.

Sosu lodges complaint to parliament

According to the Ghanaweb report, Sosu subsequently lodged an official complaint to parliament on October 26, 2021, against the Accra Regional Police operations commander, Isaac Kojo Asante, for attempting to arrest him while he (Sosu) was performing his parliamentary duty.

He was also seeking the police chief and others to be hauled before the privileges committee for contempt of parliament.

Speaker summons police

Following his complaint, the speaker, Alban Bagbin, summoned the police to Parliament’s Privileges Committee over harassment of the Madina MP.

The police are to answer questions before the Privileges Committee.

The speaker tasked the Committee to swiftly investigate the matter and submit its report to the plenary for a determination as to whether the police action meets the ingredients of Contempt of Parliament as spelt out in Order 31 of the Standing Orders of the House.

Police storm church of Sosu

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, however, some police officers stormed the church premises of the MP to arrest him.

Madina MP Francis Sosu Constructs Bridge for Constituents

Meanwhile, Lawyer Sosu recently gave his two-month salary to be used to fix a broken bridge in his constituency.

In a post he shared on his Facebook page, Sosu said he came across a broken bridge at Baba Yara within the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

Most of the metal plates on the bridge were rusted and replaced with pieces of rotten wood, which makes it prone to disaster, especially for the school children.

